Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 3,113,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 16,795,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKLA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Nikola Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $542.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 135.68% and a negative net margin of 1,543.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nikola during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nikola by 134.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

