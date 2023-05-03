NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) is Beck Bode LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Beck Bode LLC reduced its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,106 shares during the period. NiSource comprises about 2.8% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NiSource worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 836,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,842. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

