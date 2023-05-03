Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.43

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.43 and last traded at $42.43, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Nissan Chemical alerts:

Nissan Chemical Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.