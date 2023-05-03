nLIGHT (LASR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect nLIGHT to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. nLIGHT has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.67 million. On average, analysts expect nLIGHT to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $414.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of nLIGHT

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nLIGHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 4.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Articles

