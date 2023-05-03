Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.
Northeast Bank has a payout ratio of 0.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Northeast Bank Price Performance
Shares of NBN stock opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $48.50.
Institutional Trading of Northeast Bank
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northeast Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Northeast Bank Company Profile
Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northeast Bank (NBN)
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- Wall Street Thinks These 3 MegaCaps Have the Biggest Gains Ahead
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.