Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Northeast Bank has a payout ratio of 0.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank Price Performance

Shares of NBN stock opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $48.50.

Institutional Trading of Northeast Bank

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northeast Bank by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Northeast Bank by 127.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northeast Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.