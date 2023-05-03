Northwest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $383.80 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

