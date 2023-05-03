Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after buying an additional 1,009,399 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,840,000 after buying an additional 1,529,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PFE opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

