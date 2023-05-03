Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,943 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 428,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 229,540 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 163,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 220,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 108,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 59,944 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

