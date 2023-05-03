NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of NorthWestern worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,915,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,375,000 after purchasing an additional 63,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,602,000 after acquiring an additional 291,066 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in NorthWestern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,167,000 after acquiring an additional 46,229 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NorthWestern by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,358,000 after acquiring an additional 86,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

NWE stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 22,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,221. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.01 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

