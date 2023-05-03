Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.43. 6,549,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,456,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 286.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $46,141,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after buying an additional 1,876,020 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

