Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.75-$0.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. 6,871,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,460,070. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 286.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.