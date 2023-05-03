Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock opened at $167.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $378.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.81. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

