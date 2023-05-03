Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.41-$2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.41-2.81 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NUS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.72. 485,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $116,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $116,328.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,420.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,237. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

