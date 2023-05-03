NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on May 12th

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. NuStar Energy has a payout ratio of 111.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 166.7%.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Shares of NS opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 149.25% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $429.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.