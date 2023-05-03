Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

NVG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.69. 90,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,034. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 162,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

