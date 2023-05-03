Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NEA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,703. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $12.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $179,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $219,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.