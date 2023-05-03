Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NCA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.88. 28,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,629. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 490,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 63,251 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 31,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 53,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 38,815 shares in the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Articles

