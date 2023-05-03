Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,565. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $124,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $139,000.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

