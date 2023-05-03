Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 1st

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JHAA remained flat at $9.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,772. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth $848,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

