Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.79

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.79 and last traded at $55.57, with a volume of 123412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.51.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $940.84 million, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
