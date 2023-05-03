Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

