Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NMS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. 1,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,799. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

