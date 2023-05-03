Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JLS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. 485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,821. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

