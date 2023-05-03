Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE NMZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. 273,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,940. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 168,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

