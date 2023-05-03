Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NUV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. 80,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,110. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $9.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUV. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

