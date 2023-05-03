Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NAN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 64,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,558. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.16.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

