Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE JPC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. 170,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,046. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

