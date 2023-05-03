Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE JPC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. 170,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,046. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $8.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
