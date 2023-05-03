Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NAD stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. 185,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,282. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $13.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

