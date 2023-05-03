Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock remained flat at $4.58 on Wednesday. 22,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,881. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $5.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 66,461 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

