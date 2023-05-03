Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $11.72 during trading on Wednesday. 12,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,551. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $13.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

