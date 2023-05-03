NVR (NYSE:NVR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $8.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5,894.82. 29,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5,505.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4,968.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,986.96. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $116.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 417.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,443,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,443,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,994 shares of company stock worth $47,774,863. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

