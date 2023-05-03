NVR (NYSE:NVR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.
NVR Price Performance
Shares of NVR stock traded up $8.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5,894.82. 29,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5,505.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4,968.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,986.96. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at NVR
In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,443,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,443,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,994 shares of company stock worth $47,774,863. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of NVR
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.
About NVR
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
