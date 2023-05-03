NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.07-3.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion. NXP Semiconductors also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $3.07-$3.49 EPS.

NXPI stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.79. 1,106,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.19 and its 200 day moving average is $170.06. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $198.28. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

