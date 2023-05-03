NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $217.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.25% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NXPI. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.20. 208,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.19 and a 200 day moving average of $170.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28.
Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
