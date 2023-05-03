NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $217.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NXPI. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.20. 208,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.19 and a 200 day moving average of $170.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

