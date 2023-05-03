NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $183.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXPI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.77.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $171.51 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.