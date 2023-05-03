NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.07-$3.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion. NXP Semiconductors also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.07-3.49 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NXPI traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $198.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.06.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 40.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.