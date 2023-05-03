NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.07-$3.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion. NXP Semiconductors also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.07-3.49 EPS.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NXPI traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $198.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.06.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 40.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
