Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of NYMX stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

