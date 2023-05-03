Old National Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ONBPP)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Saturday, May 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.
Old National Bancorp Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ONBPP opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09.
About Old National Bancorp
