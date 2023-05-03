Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $278.00 million-$288.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.65 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.80 EPS.
NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average is $56.07. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.60, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.90.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $297.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.32 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Omnicell by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Omnicell by 28.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.
Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.
