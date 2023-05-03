ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor updated its Q2 guidance to $1.14-1.28 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.28 EPS.
ON Semiconductor Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:ON opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49.
Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor
In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,400 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on ON. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.58.
ON Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
