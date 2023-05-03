ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor updated its Q2 guidance to $1.14-1.28 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.28 EPS.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,400 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ON. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.58.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

