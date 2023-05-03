ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.98 billion-$2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.14-1.28 EPS.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.55. 2,492,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,848,300. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ON. Bank of America increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair lowered ON Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,101,400 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

