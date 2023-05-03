ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

ONE Gas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. ONE Gas has a payout ratio of 60.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

ONE Gas Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.03. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth about $221,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

