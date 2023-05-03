Onto Innovation (ONTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 guidance at $0.80-0.95 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.80-$0.95 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Onto Innovation to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average of $77.94. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $89.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,246,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,892,000 after acquiring an additional 108,218 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 117,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 440.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 25,446 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Articles

