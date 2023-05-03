Ontrak (OTRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ontrak Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.79.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ontrak

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 502,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its Ontrak platform solution, which is designed to improve member health, and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.