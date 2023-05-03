Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $3.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.86. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.47 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.12 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.3 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $241.95 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.88.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

