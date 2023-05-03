Oppenheimer Comments on Republic Services, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Republic Services in a report released on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.82.

RSG opened at $144.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average of $131.52. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

