Oppenheimer Weighs in on United Rentals, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of United Rentals in a report released on Sunday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $8.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.97. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $42.18 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $11.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $39.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $42.72 EPS.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS.

United Rentals Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URI. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $355.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.21 and its 200 day moving average is $380.03. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

