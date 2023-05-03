Option Care Health (OPCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Option Care Health to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Option Care Health has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Option Care Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at $677,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2,303.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

See Also

