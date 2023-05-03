Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.07. Approximately 58,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 94,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.
Several research analysts have weighed in on OBIO shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76.
Orchestra BioMed Inc is a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy(TM)for the treatment of hypertension and Virtue(R) Sirolimus AngioInfusion(TM) Balloon for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.
