Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.96 on Friday. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Organovo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.25% of Organovo worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

