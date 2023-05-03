Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to C$4.25

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.44.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining Trading Up 3.1 %

OSK traded up C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,577. Osisko Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.